Hindi cinema could yet recover from long covid

The success of an Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer suggests that news of its death was vastly exaggerated. But its broad appeal remains weak and it still needs to regain its form
Some argue that Hindi cinema has a case of long covid. Life since early 2020 has been harsh. First, cinema halls shut down, trapping viewers at home with their little over-the-top (OTT) app screens. Once theatres reopened, neither stars nor stories were able to coax them back to the movies. A string of big crashes—Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha and Samrat Prithviraj—led to the unkind diagnosis of Bollywood brain fog. Otherwise, too, the film industry is under siege. An unhinged campaign against the film world after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has given way to organized boycott campaigns that seek to rally “true Hindus" against the film industry’s Muslim stars and its syncretic Amar-Akbar-Anthony nationalism. Even jazzing up Hindu mythology did not save the actors of Brahmastra from being made targets in a larger culture war. In contrast, southern cinema has been notching up one testosterone-fuelled blockbuster after another. Streaming platforms have opened up a universe of global cinematic content to our audiences. And the Hindi film industry desperately needs to reinvent it for the OTT-hungry viewer. That’s why the box-office collections of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra hold out hope. Viewers are returning to theatres to watch the Marvel-like superhero fantasy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Clearly, India’s biggest source of soft power isn’t ready to go down yet—at least not without some song-and-dance and psychedelic special effects.
Why do we go to the movies? Why do stars have such a hold on us? The astonishing success of mass-market Hindi cinema down the ages was because it had an unerring sense of the unseen upheavals of Indian life. It spoke a language of desire and dreams that was understood by a broad swathe of Indians. It made for an experience that was accommodative of many ways of life. Even the layout of the big single-screen hall, from its cheap front-row tickets to the pricey balcony, made film-watching a shared ritual. Critics might have turned up their noses at its lack of realism, song-and-dance interludes and shuffle of comedy with tragedy, but Hindi cinema was a distinct cultural form rooted in the Indian experience—India’s love song to its hybrid self, as a writer once put it. Over the years, not only has the audience fragmented, Bollywood’s appeal and sensibility has narrowed. It now often seems embarrassed by what made it distinct, the silencing of its song-and-dance being the most striking example.
But the big screen still lends itself to the larger-than-life spectacle. That holds especially true after the pandemic, with people loath to return to cinema halls until they’re served the amped-up hyper-reality of an RRR, a Pushpa or a KGF. Once upon a time, this came easily to Hindi cinema too. Think of the angry-young-man films of the 1970s and action flicks of the 1980s. It isn’t only in action films that Bollywood filmmakers appear to have lost their touch. For years, the industry has struggled to make good romantic comedies. No wonder, those left cold—or disturbed—by the overwhelming hyper-masculinity of southern cinema now turn to Korean productions for stories of love, emotion and pleasure, which was a language once spoken eloquently by Hindi cinema. One Brahmastra alone doesn’t make a revival. But the anxiety on display to match recent southern successes mustn’t lead Bollywood to blind imitation. Its real challenge is: Can it find a way back to itself?