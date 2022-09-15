Hindi cinema could yet recover from long covid

Some argue that Hindi cinema has a case of long covid. Life since early 2020 has been harsh. First, cinema halls shut down, trapping viewers at home with their little over-the-top (OTT) app screens. Once theatres reopened, neither stars nor stories were able to coax them back to the movies. A string of big crashes—Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha and Samrat Prithviraj—led to the unkind diagnosis of Bollywood brain fog. Otherwise, too, the film industry is under siege. An unhinged campaign against the film world after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has given way to organized boycott campaigns that seek to rally “true Hindus" against the film industry’s Muslim stars and its syncretic Amar-Akbar-Anthony nationalism. Even jazzing up Hindu mythology did not save the actors of Brahmastra from being made targets in a larger culture war. In contrast, southern cinema has been notching up one testosterone-fuelled blockbuster after another. Streaming platforms have opened up a universe of global cinematic content to our audiences. And the Hindi film industry desperately needs to reinvent it for the OTT-hungry viewer. That’s why the box-office collections of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra hold out hope. Viewers are returning to theatres to watch the Marvel-like superhero fantasy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Clearly, India’s biggest source of soft power isn’t ready to go down yet—at least not without some song-and-dance and psychedelic special effects.

