‘Hindu rate of growth’ isa phrase we must erase1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:36 PM IST
It is unfortunate that Raghuram Rajan dusted off a dubious phrase of pre-1991 vintage to warn India of potentially weak economic growth. We must not resort to gratuitous labels
That this is an age of sensitivity filters for all articulation only stokes the surprise of ‘Hindu rate of growth’ staging a return in our public discourse. This term was reportedly used by Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, in whose view India is “dangerously close" to it now, given subdued private-sector investment, rising rates of interest and a slowing global economy. As economists know, the phrase in question refers to a sluggish pace of economic expansion, as seen for about four decades after we won freedom, a gloomy phase that saw an average annual clip of under 4%, picking up only in the late 1980s. The ‘Hindu’ tag, in particular, has been controversial and unfair. It had more or less gone out of use after a market-oriented shift in Indian policy lifted our economy’s growth path in the 1990s. That Rajan has dusted it off as a warning is a cause for dismay. The label deserves to fade away, failing which we should all resolve to end its use. We did not call the covid bug a ‘Chinese virus’ for good reason, to avert gratuitous labelling, and the same logic applies here too.