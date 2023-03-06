‘Hindu rate of growth’ isa phrase we must erase

As students who encounter it soon discover, ‘Hindu rate of growth’ conveys little and confuses more. While the term was around in the 1960s, it gained academic currency in the late 1970s, thanks to a paper by Raj Krishna, an economist who argued that our weak growth back then was not on account of a resource or talent deficiency, but the result of a restrictive policy environment. Our economy was held back by dismal productivity, an inefficient public sector and a sarkari maze of red tape, Krishna had meant. His paper aimed no finger at any religion or culture as a determinant. It did, however, refer to civilizational stagnancy as an outcome of resistance to reforms down the ages of our history. If this nuance is lost, the term can sound rather offensive, like a put-down; and with the past so fiercely contested in domestic politics, discretion acquires an even higher premium. If Rajan wishes to enter public life at some juncture (he joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra), he’d be lucky if his choice of words do not come back to haunt him. Apart from being needless, the phrase suggests a cultural context for poor economic performance. Our big problem for long was an economy held back by over-centralized resource allocation, with too small a role for market forces. If anything, we suffered a ‘statist rate of growth’. Once India began to roll back statism and empower market mechanisms by easing a rigid framework of rules, as done in 1991, famously, we began to expand output by high single-digit rates year after year. India’s economy was not too hidebound to move fast and break myths, it became clear, and we had its rapid emergence to show for it.