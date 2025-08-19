India’s Partition diaspora has been a boon for other Asian economies
Summary
Today’s immigration debate is complex, no doubt, but must not overlook the good that incomers do. Within Asia, the evidence is clear: Migrants have generated much value for their adopted countries.
Nearly eight decades ago, a community of Hindu Sindhi merchants fled the Indian subcontinent in the aftermath of its bloody division. My family was among them. Scattering worldwide, some in the diaspora rose from refugees to run billion-dollar businesses.
