India’s Partition diaspora has been a boon for other Asian economies

My father has vivid memories of that time. He lived in Hyderabad in the Muslim-majority Sindh province, as his ancestors had done for centuries. An ancient trading hub in South Asia that bridged East and West, Sindh was swallowed whole into Pakistan. His family was sitting down to lunch in the days before Partition when a Muslim friend burst in, urging them to leave immediately. A mob was on its way, and they were angry. In a frantic rush, my father—just five years old at the time—remembers having barely enough time to grab his shoes.