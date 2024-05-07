Opinion
Hindujas get a 360-degree makeover but need to smoothen rough edges
Summary
- There is enough data to show that a majority of family businesses worldwide do not last beyond the third generation. The Hindujas need to be mindful of this
Three decades after the infamous Bofors scandal, allegedly involving the Hindujas made waves, the 125-year-old family business has completely reinvented itself.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more