Truth is the first casualty of war: Old wisdom with a new twist
SummaryFantastic claims made during the India-Pakistan conflict suggest that patriotism is more saleable as a product than information. We may have gone past what Noam Chomsky called ‘manufactured consent.’
I first read the maxim that truth is the first casualty of war many years ago, in high school. In order to write this column, I did a ‘fact check’ on the origins of the adage. I was not at all surprised to see that there are multiple possible sources: US Republican Senator Hiram Johnson in 1918, Samuel Johnson in 1758, and, most popularly, the Greek dramatist Aeschylus around 550 BCE. It’s a sign of the times that there are multiple truth claims on a saying about truth.