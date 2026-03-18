Hiring #MeToo men as ‘distressed assets’ may help Paramount’s finances but it’s a myopic game to play

The second is that Hollywood in many cases seems more willing to grant second chances to men than first opportunities to women. Women held only nine, or 8.1%, of the 111 director roles attached to the top 100 US box office films last year, down from 13.4% in 2024, according to a study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California. The report also found that films by women received the same ratings from critics as those made by men; films by women of colour were the highest rated overall.