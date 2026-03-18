Hollywood is known for its short memory, but David Ellison has been testing the aphorism’s limits. Ellison, who merged his Skydance studio with Paramount seven months ago and is in the process of acquiring Warner Bros Discovery, has a payroll that includes several names lodged in the collective memory of observers for the wrong reasons.
Hiring #MeToo men as ‘distressed assets’ may help Paramount’s finances but it’s a myopic game to play
SummaryThe Hollywood studio’s rush to sign up ‘distressed assets’ may look financially savvy, but this strategy is likely to serve it poorly. Even as it rides high with its leveraged buyout of Warner Brothers Discovery, its recruitment policy will show up in regressive output.
Hollywood is known for its short memory, but David Ellison has been testing the aphorism’s limits. Ellison, who merged his Skydance studio with Paramount seven months ago and is in the process of acquiring Warner Bros Discovery, has a payroll that includes several names lodged in the collective memory of observers for the wrong reasons.
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