It’s a MAD world. But nukes didn’t stop war, humans did
Tobin Harshaw 6 min read 08 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
The idea that ‘Mutually assured destruction’ (MAD) kept the peace during the Cold War is compelling, but policy and statecraft are played by dynamic humans, not static game theory. Ultimately, human agency holds the key to surviving the Cold War II underway.
America’s dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima in Japan 80 years ago this week is something to commemorate but not celebrate. It was also the beginning of a new era: the Atomic Age. Growing up in the latter stages of the Cold War, my generation didn’t live with the sense of menace baby boomers endured. But both cohorts were blessed by the absence of a large-scale war, conventional or nuclear, between the US and the Soviet Union.
