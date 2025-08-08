It’s a MAD world. But nukes didn’t stop war, humans did

The space-based system was intended as a shield to defend the US from Soviet missiles, insulating it from the biggest nuclear threat. In the minds of Reagan and his advisers, it was the ultimate peacemaker: If the Soviets were unable to hit the US with massive nuclear blasts, there would be no cause to hit back. Opponents derided its technological infeasibility (a good point) and said it would upend the balance of power in the nuclear age—a less evident conclusion, and an odd one from a crowd that decried the status quo of equilibrium under mutual assured destruction.