Hubble was mind-blowing, but we're just getting started

The result is that in the 31 years since it climbed into orbit, the HST has truly revolutionized both the way we look at the universe and our understanding of it. Through it, astronomers have seen galaxies and stars further away than anything previously observed. It has peered at objects that are several billion light years away, in effect looking back that many years to near the birth of the universe. It has told us the composition of the atmospheres of planets that whirl around other stars. And astronomers have also trained the HST on considerably closer objects, like the planets in our solar system. It once watched a comet slam into Jupiter. It found that Pluto, itself now seen as a quasi-planet, possesses moons.