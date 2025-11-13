From Hollywood to streaming, AI is firmly in show business—and it isn’t leaving anytime soon
Despite earlier resistance in Hollywood, artificial intelligence has found a firm foothold in the industry—powering performances, enhancing visuals and even helping Oscar-winning films. Yet, concerns over deepfakes, copyright violations and the risk of creativity being displaced continue to linger.
Yes, artificial intelligence (AI) was employed to alter the voices of some of this year’s Oscar-nominated films. Even though AI was used to improve Adrian Brody’s accent when speaking Hungarian in his starring role in The Brutalist, he still won the Academy Award for best actor. And in Jacques Audiard’s transgender gangster musical Emilia Pérez, Karla Sofía Gascón’s singing voice was enhanced using AI cloning. Is this a definite sign of Hollywood embracing AI?