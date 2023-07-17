Hollywood’s AI horror script should not get too dystopian4 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Studios will need human artists so long as cinema is a human art
Hollywood is on strike. For the first time in more than six decades, both writers and actors have walked off the job. They are protesting, principally, the disruption to residual payments in the age of streaming. But they also are fighting to prevent studios from using actors’ digital likenesses without their consent, a prospect they rightly believe will threaten their livelihoods and their reputations as artists.
