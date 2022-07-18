Homegrown cosmetics brands have room for further growth

This phenomenon is not just restricted to India’s metros and Tier 1 cities. With smartphone penetration in the country now reaching more than 700 million people, women in Tier 2 and 3 cities are exposed to cosmetics as much as the girl in the big city and have similar aspirations to experiment with products. Our research suggests that more than 15% of occasional cosmetics users in India’s secondary and tertiary cities tried face primers, foundations, and BB creams for the first time over the past 2-3 years. In response, beauty companies have left no stone unturned to reach far-flung towns in states such as Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Bihar. It is, therefore, no surprise that the country’s beauty market has expanded from ₹5800 crores in 2016 to ₹9000 crores in 2021.