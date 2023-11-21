Honasa Consumer Ltd’s IPO had lessons for investors. Sebi, please note.
Summary
- Why are mutual funds that invested in IPOs of startups and burnt their fingers sticking to the same game plan? Heavy institutional interest in a startup's IPO might be a sign of not-so-visible incentives at work.
On 7 November, Honasa Consumer Ltd listed on Indian stock exchanges after selling shares through an initial public offering (IPO). The company owns the popular Mamaearth brand and a few other brands along with it, and is in the business of selling personal care products. The issue price of the stock was ₹324.