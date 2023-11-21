Honasa Consumer Ltd’s IPO had lessons for investors. Sebi, please note.

Further, when a bulk of an IPO is an offer for sale, the money being invested by retail investors, both directly and indirectly, is being used to offer an exit path to existing investors at very high valuations. It has been argued that ₹253 crore invested by mutual funds is a very small amount in comparison with the total amount invested in mutual funds and hence it doesn’t matter. The amount invested in an individual IPO may be small, but this is not the first time something like this has happened. In the past, mutual funds have invested in IPOs of startups and burnt their fingers in doing so. So, individually it might be a small amount, but on the whole, it does add up. Moreover, just because something is small in scale does not mean it’s not a major problem.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}