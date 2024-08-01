Honda needs to rev up as Ola, TVS and Bajaj electric bikes leave it in the dust
Summary
- Honda dominates two-wheelers globally but has been complacent on going electric. In India, it’s yet to join the electric bike action in a booming segment. It must stop using its two-wheeler business to subsidize its car ambitions, lest it finds itself left behind in both markets.
Which automotive company, more than any other, is responsible for getting the world’s population moving? Ford, whose Model T turned the car into a mass-market product? Volkswagen, which sold more vehicles than any competitor over the past decade? Toyota, whose Corolla is the best-selling car in history?