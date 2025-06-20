Mint Quick Edit | Honda’s liftoff success: Yes, the Japanese car-maker is headed for space
Summary
The Japanese carmaker surprised the world with a successful test of a reusable rocket, a field pioneered by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. As competition stirs in this arena, will India see action too?
SpaceX’s famous reusable space rockets may soon get competition from a surprise source: Honda. Earlier this week, the Japanese automaker reportedly test-launched an experimental space rocket that can be reused.
