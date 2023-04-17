Honda’s foray set to shake up India’s booming market for electric two-wheelers3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:05 PM IST
- While Ola Electric has the advantage right now, it could be overtaken by traditional players as the market grows
Fast growth in India’s two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) market has prompted global major Honda to enter via its local arm, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India (HMSI). HMSI plans to launch 10 EV models in India, including two this fiscal. Honda’s entry will lead to even hotter competition in a segment that already has 15 players.
