Honda’s foray set to shake up India’s booming market for electric two-wheelers

Extrapolating from current growth rates, 10% EV penetration in two-wheelers could easily happen by FY25. This implies large expansions in manufacturing capacity. Ola already has around 20 lakh (two million) two-wheeler capacity and says it intends to push this to 1 crore (10 million) in phases. TVS has three lakh capacity and intends to double this in FY23. Hero Electric is looking at the 20 lakh mark. Honda could look to launch with a million-plus in EV capacity.