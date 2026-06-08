Why honesty is the best policy for IT service providers as AI reshapes client relationships

There is a problem that sits at the intersection of two things I have written about in this space: the fiduciary resilience that defines the best long-term client relationships in India’s IT services sector and the verification gap that AI is opening within every enterprise that deploys it.
The problem is this: the firms most trusted by their clients are structurally the least likely to tell them the truth.
This is a geometry problem.
After a top-tier Indian IT services firm has spent 15 years embedded in a client’s operations, it has accumulated something that does not appear on any balance sheet. It knows which transformation programmes failed and were rebranded as successes. It knows which senior executive championed which outsourcing deal and whose career depends on that decision having been correct.