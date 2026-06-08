Why honesty is the best policy for IT service providers as AI reshapes client relationships

There is a problem that sits at the intersection of two things I have written about in this space: the fiduciary resilience that defines the best long-term client relationships in India’s IT services sector and the verification gap that AI is opening within every enterprise that deploys it.
There is a problem that sits at the intersection of two things I have written about in this space: the fiduciary resilience that defines the best long-term client relationships in India’s IT services sector and the verification gap that AI is opening within every enterprise that deploys it.
The problem is this: the firms most trusted by their clients are structurally the least likely to tell them the truth.
The problem is this: the firms most trusted by their clients are structurally the least likely to tell them the truth.
This is a geometry problem.
After a top-tier Indian IT services firm has spent 15 years embedded in a client’s operations, it has accumulated something that does not appear on any balance sheet. It knows which transformation programmes failed and were rebranded as successes. It knows which senior executive championed which outsourcing deal and whose career depends on that decision having been correct.
It knows which vendor relationships are politically protected and which delivery heads have survived on goodwill more than performance. It knows, in short, where the skeletons are hidden.
This knowledge is the real moat, far more durable than any rate card or delivery capability. And it is precisely what makes honest counsel so hard to come by.
Consider what honesty requires. Say, the client’s chief operating officer has spent six months evangelizing an Agentic AI strategy internally. Budgets have been committed. A steering committee has been formed, complete with a name and a slide deck. A few early deployments are running, looking functional, producing output that nobody in the room is technically equipped to audit.
The IT services firm’s account team knows from its experience across dozens of similar deployments elsewhere that it is looking at a fragility problem waiting to turn into a crisis.
The systems may not be wrong in ways that are immediately visible, but in ways that are likely to show up at the worst possible moment—under pressure or when a downstream process that nobody mapped makes a demand the systems cannot meet.
Telling the client this means telling the COO that her strategy is like an unexploded device that’s ticking. It means becoming the source of inconvenient news in a relationship that has survived precisely because inconvenience was managed delicately, sotto voce rather than loudly.
The principal, in this case the client, has delegated judgement to an agent, the IT services firm, because the agent possesses superior knowledge. But the agent’s incentives are structured around relationship continuity, not truth delivery.
The gap between what the agent knows and what the agent says is the ‘agency cost.’ It is paid not in cash but in compounding technical debt, in systems that look finished but are not, and in decisions made on the basis of audits that were really endorsements.
The biggest irony is that the firms most capable of seeing the problem clearly are those with the longest relationships and therefore the strongest reasons to stay quiet.
A newcomer with no legacy position can afford an uncomfortable conversation. The incumbent with a thousand people on the account and a renewal coming up in eight months cannot, or believes it cannot, which amounts to the same thing. This belief is enough. It produces silence without a conscious decision to stay silent.
I argued in a recent column that fiduciary resilience, the willingness to honour commitments when doing so is financially inconvenient, is a sophisticated form of risk control rather than mere sentiment. I still hold that position. But there is a version of fiduciary loyalty that curdles into something less admirable: the careful management of a client’s comfort at the expense of its interests.
Staying on the account is not the same as serving the client. Sometimes, it is its opposite.
The distinction matters more now than it ever has because the consequences of managed silence are no longer limited to a missed deadline or a cost overrun. They extend to systems making consequential decisions that nobody can fully explain or reliably audit.
The resolution, if there is one, is structural. The firms that will matter in the next decade are those that build the institutional capacity to deliver hard technical verdicts independent of account relationship pressures. This would require separating the people who assess systems from the people who sell them, and then protecting their independent findings from interference by the sales team.
That separation needs to be protected with the same dedication that audit firms are supposed to protect the wall between their audit and advisory services. This is an unglamorous organizational problem, no doubt, but it is also the only way to make the trusted-advisor relationship more meaningful at a time when the premium on honesty is rising. Those who can spot digital risks need to speak up candidly.
The client who is told the truth about a fragile system today is the same client who will remember a decade from now who had the nerve to say it. The one who was merely ‘managed’ while a crisis slowly crept up will eventually understand what went wrong. Such clients always do—and remember being let down.
Trust, as I have written before, compounds slowly and decays fast. An IT services firm that mistakes the preservation of a relationship for servicing a client’s IT needs is spending down that compound interest without knowing it. The bill may arrive only later, much larger than anticipated. It almost always is.
The author is a technology consultant and venture capitalist.