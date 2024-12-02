Opinion
Honey, who shrank the chatbot? Even AI has been counting calories
Summary
- Shrinkflation has long been around—think of overpacked auto-rickshaws as an answer to rising fuel prices—but what it’s doing to artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity is new, even if it’s not surprising, given the energy it takes to answer every query.
Shrinkflation. It’s a word that would’ve sounded like some sci-fi phenomenon back in my college days in the 1990s. And yet, my first encounter with the essence of shrinkflation was in real life.
