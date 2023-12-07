Hong Kong’s return from isolation is gathering pace but a long road lies ahead
Summary
- Observing that the pandemic changed people’s lifestyles, the Hong Kong government has mounted a ‘Night Vibes’ campaign that seems like a state directive to go out and party. For a revival of Hong Kong’s vibe, though, citizens need to be trusted more.
Hong Kong, a city whose blazing night skyline encircles a mystical harbour, was once the defining metaphor of a bustling Asian metropolis. Those images became visual shorthand for the rise of Asia and even the ‘Chinese Century.’ Now, all is change. For the past few months, the Hong Kong government has felt compelled to launch a ‘Night Vibes’ campaign to get more of the local population out at night. The initiative variously offers discounts or free entry to entice people to visit its famous racecourse, street markets and malls. The scheme aims “to create a dynamic vibe in Hong Kong." As the government observes in its bizarre directive to citizens to party, “many people’s lifestyle habits changed during three years of a global pandemic."