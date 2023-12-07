Hong Kong’s return from isolation is gathering pace but a long road lies ahead

But, Hong Kong’s economy and society have much healing ahead. As an IMF report noted, “There remains large slack in the economy, with real GDP in 2022 remaining 6% below its level in 2018." Hong Kong, like India, has a disproportionately large number of billionaires for an economy its size, but its government has a huge piggy bank from which it could deploy social spending to soften the blow taken by the hard-up. But, from the time Hong Kong was a British colony, and since 1997, when it was returned to China but largely administered by Hong Kong people, this has been a government mostly for the rich and by the rich. It neither likes to spend on the bottom half nor support small businesses the way it has its oligarchs. It did spend about 5% of GDP putting cash in people’s pockets over the two worst years of covid, but as the IMF recently reported, there is still “ample" fiscal space: the Hong Kong government’s fiscal reserves are 27.4% of GDP.

