Honour Jaitley’s grand bargain on GST compensation for states

It is equally inexplicable why the Union government is pushing states to borrow, rather than doing so itself, since ultimately it will be taxpayers who will foot the bill through an extended compensation cess. As Vijay Kelkar and Ajit Ranade have argued, there are compelling reasons for the Centre to do the borrowing (Indian Express, 1 September 2020). Unlike states, the Centre has multiple options to raise domestic or foreign loans, including multilateral loans. Second, it can borrow at a lower cost than states can. Third, it was the central government which had imposed the lockdown that triggered the severe contraction of India’s economy. The Centre, therefore, must bear the moral responsibility of dealing with its consequences, especially since it is constitutionally responsible for maintaining macroeconomic stability. Fourth, and most importantly, reneging on a legally-mandated commitment will have the effect of destroying the grand bargain forged by Jaitley that enabled the GST roll-out to begin with. It could also destroy the foundation of trust between the Centre and states that underlies the new paradigm of cooperative federalism he sought to institute.