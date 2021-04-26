Hope for the best but prepare for the worst

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Forecasts of India’s covid trajectory offer a picture of how bad our second wave could get over the next three weeks. Take the latest forecast by scientists of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). They used a mathematical model to warn of a “covid-19 tsunami", with India’s active case count seen at 3.3-3.5 million (it is a bit above 2.8 million now) by the time this wave peaks around mid-May. Or consider a study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at University of Washington, US, which predicted that the count of daily deaths in India would rise to 5,600 by 10 May, with a total of about 665,000 lives lost to the pandemic by August. Grim as these numbers are, some observers suspect they are too conservative, while others are dismissive of them for the simple reason that some of last year’s projections proved highly exaggerated. Just as dour economists get scoffed at for forecasting more recessions than actually occur, epidemiologists have taken much flak for horrors that failed to unfold. That was last year, though. This year’s wave is far less manageable, partly because of recent hyper-infective coronavirus mutants acting as googlies, and modellers of its ascent could turn out to have erred against pessimism this time. An earlier IIT estimate, for example, had raised hopes of this wave peaking by 15-20 April, and its model had to be tweaked in the face of reality. Since nobody can really foretell the future with much confidence, our best option would be to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

Larger financial outflows, some of which may come to look needless in retrospect, are now inevitable. Such burdens must be borne. The same logic applies to lockdowns, strict versions of which will have to be imposed in states that are seeing flare-ups. If optimized by last year’s learnings to maximize safety and minimize disruptions (especially of essentials), our economy need not take too hard a blow. Saving lives must take precedence.

