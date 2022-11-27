Hope springs anew on a private capex revival

Could this fiscal year’s budget plan of using ramped-up public capex to ‘crowd in’ private plough-ins be working out just as we had hoped? Encouragingly, there are also other indicators that suggest so. Non-food credit surged 18.3% from a year earlier in the fortnight ended 21 October, according to new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Such a brisk pace of lending seems due in large part to rising demand for loans from India Inc. If confirmed, this would mark a significant turnaround, given that bank credit for business has languished for a prolonged period, with our lenders turning their attention to consumer demand for loans. India’s economy is now expected to expand by 6.5% this fiscal year. While this is slower than earlier estimates, it still means we will put the pandemic shock behind us firmly enough for capacity to be stretched in several sectors. To be sure, our recovery has been uneven, with consumption in many markets scarred by covid’s impact. But a fresh round of investment, some of it driven by a green-energy shift, can have a multiplier effect on incomes and animate impulses for a broader return to strength. Export prospects have been dimmed by a global slowdown, sure. But Indian exporters will have to start gearing up now if they expect to ride the next upturn. As for the domestic cost of capital, real lending rates remain benign by past standards, and this would be so even if inflation somehow drops to its target of 4% next year; so long as growth overall is expected to hold up at 6% or more, it should not be all that difficult for financial returns on private projects to exceed that cost. With stock markets ruling high, cheap equity funding can be thrown into the mix too.