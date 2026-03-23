Growing up in Kerala, it was a weekly ritual to spark the firewood and get ready for an oil bath. The weather was warm enough during the week to use the plentiful water from a running tap or well. The firewood had to be kept dry and was allocated pride of place in the outhouse to be brought out in small batches for weekly baths or cooking. In an unexpected twist, many parts of India are having to return to this tradition of burning firewood.
The Hormuz choke should push Indian kitchens to switch from LPG to electric cooking
SummaryIndia has successfully moved hundreds of millions of kitchens to LPG, which is far better than firewood and kerosene. But the Gulf war’s choke-off of gas supplies should trigger another mass switchover—to electric stoves.
Growing up in Kerala, it was a weekly ritual to spark the firewood and get ready for an oil bath. The weather was warm enough during the week to use the plentiful water from a running tap or well. The firewood had to be kept dry and was allocated pride of place in the outhouse to be brought out in small batches for weekly baths or cooking. In an unexpected twist, many parts of India are having to return to this tradition of burning firewood.
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