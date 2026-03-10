The closure of the narrow shipping lane that runs through the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted the flow of crude oil from Gulf producers to countries around the world. Energy prices have spiked. Iran closed this route in response to the bombing of its territory by the US and Israel. The ongoing episode is a reminder of the importance of chokepoints in an interdependent world, or bottlenecks that countries can use for strategic leverage in uncertain times.
Hormuz is just one of many chokepoints that are pushing countries to rethink economic strategy
SummaryThe Cold War-style weaponization of supply bottlenecks—from the Strait of Hormuz to rare-earth clamps—is forcing countries to rework their strategies in favour of self-sufficiency as geopolitics makes global interdependence harder by the day.
