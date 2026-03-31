Even though the Strait of Hormuz is just about 33km wide at its narrowest point, about 20 million barrels of crude oil and refinery products would pass through it every day before the war in West Asia. This was roughly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade. Since late February, tanker traffic through the strait has fallen sharply, driving up the price of Brent crude and triggering an oil shock.
The Hormuz technology choke: Even the world’s most dynamic industry can’t escape this war’s fallout
SummaryThe Iran war’s Strait of Hormuz squeeze has choked helium supply to advanced chipmakers that AI relies on but depend on their own supply webs across the globe. The intricacy of these dependence networks makes one thing clear: We can’t deglobalize.
Even though the Strait of Hormuz is just about 33km wide at its narrowest point, about 20 million barrels of crude oil and refinery products would pass through it every day before the war in West Asia. This was roughly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade. Since late February, tanker traffic through the strait has fallen sharply, driving up the price of Brent crude and triggering an oil shock.
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