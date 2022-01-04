Hospitalization numbers, not infections, should guide decisions on lockdowns

About 15% of Covid patients used to require hospitalization. Now, whether Omicron will send more people scurrying to the hospital than other variants depends on the product of two numbers. One is a measure of how infectious Omicron is, compared to non-Omicron variants. Suppose it is x times more infectious. The other number is a measure of mildness. If it is one-fifth as virulent in sending people to the hospital, that number would be 0.2. At present, all we can say is that the multiple, call it y, is definitely less than one and larger than zero. If the product of x and y, or xy, is equal to one, the total number needing in-patient care would be the same, in the Omicron wave, as in the past. If xy is greater than 1, the numbers needing hospital care would be greater than in the past. If, on the other hand, as seems likely, if the product xy is less than one, fewer people would need to be hospitalized now than in previous waves.

