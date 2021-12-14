Hospitals should rationalize their pandemic protocols

We have a higher vaccination rate now. We know that covid is mainly spread through air and not through touch. The use of masks and good ventilation can significantly reduce transmission risk. We know that being deprived of visitors causes direct harm to ICU patients. It is imperative now to enable the presence of loved ones at the bedside. To institute such changes, ICU staff will need support in determining visitor policies based on their own contexts. They may have varied limits on the number of visitors allowed and specific covid infection-control protocols deemed suitable.