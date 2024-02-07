Hot wars and cold: Global geopolitics mustn't turn adverse for India

America’s top envoy Antony Blinken is currently on a West Asian mission to broker a hostage-release pause in Israel’s war on Gaza that has claimed over 26,000 Gazan lives. Israel, though, has taken US advice aired in public lightly so far. This, even as US backing of Israel drags it into a conflagration sparked by Hamas’s terror attacks from Gaza that left about 1,150 Israelis dead (and 250 held captive). Keeping the Red Sea open to all ships has meant confronting Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen. In retaliation for three US soldiers killed by a drone in Jordan, US forces struck Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria last week, with the UK pitching in for renewed air-strikes on Houthi positions. Although the US has refrained from direct hits at Iran, even a proxy battle runs the risk of hostility escalation. Still, the pattern of events since the Hamas outrage of 7 October suggests an attempt to entrap ‘Uncle Sam’ and cast it in the image of an oppressor across the Islamic world. That US military actions have echoed the ‘shock and awe’ of its post-9/11 war against Iraq, at least in their spectacle, may have inadvertently aided such a ploy. Calls arose over the weekend for full US troop withdrawal from Iraq, for instance. But the bigger worry for America, surely, must be what impression (of its might) the plight of Gazans will leave on the region’s people. In the near-term, Washington may count on hard weaponry to secure its old alliances with ruling elites. Yet, the irony of it is that a greater say in policy for people—across a Shia-Sunni schism—would probably diminish America’s sway over West Asia, making space for its Cold War II rival, China, which has lately sought to play bridge-maker across the Gulf. With two unstable parts of the world aflame, a third theatre of war over Taiwan might put the US ability to enforce its peace to a crucial test.

