House panel reccos on aviation make sense; govt should adopt them

Moving away from airlines, the Committee also recommends that airports should have adequate connectivity with roads and railways to ensure the optimum utilization of airports. The Committee emphasizes the urgent need to ensure that proper coordination is achieved between the concerned ministries/departments, to connect airports with all other means of transport such as roads, metros and railways so that tourists/flyers reach their destinations from the airports in a smooth and safe manner. Further, the Committee is also of the opinion that the ministry should collaborate with the state governments and other stakeholders to ensure that land is allocated within a specific time frame for ensuring adequate road and rail connectivity to the airports.

