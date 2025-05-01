Himanshu: India needs official poverty data for effective policymaking
SummaryWorld Bank estimates are confusing, with two widely different sets of data published by it. India once had its own measure of the country’s poverty ratio and we must re-adopt one. It’s time to set up a panel of experts for this purpose.
Last week, the World Bank released its latest estimates of poverty for India. According to its Poverty and Equity Briefs, poverty in India declined from 16.2% in fiscal year 2011-12 to 2.3% in 2022-23, with 171 million people lifted out of it in 11 years—or 15.5 million persons per year. These estimates are based on its $2.15-per-day poverty line used to measure extreme poverty.