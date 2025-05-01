Himanshu: India needs official poverty data for effective policymaking

The fact that there are now two World Bank estimates of poverty using the same poverty line is problematic in the context of assessing India’s poverty reduction. It also raises basic questions over the World Bank’s methodology of estimating poverty for countries with non-comparable data on consumption expenditure. The appropriate method would have been to use a poverty line that takes into account changes in the recall period such that the poverty estimates remain the same. After all, the number of poor in a country is a given fact and a methodology shift should not result in such a different poverty ratio.