For decades, India has relied on its household consumption expenditure as the primary measure of welfare, poverty and inequality. While it is still important, it could be supplemented with new approaches that capture certain aspects of a rapidly transforming economy driven by technology and services in which households may have increasingly diversified sources of income.
Household income survey 2026: Why we need to tackle a data blind spot on what Indian homes earn
SummaryFor decades, India has used household spending—not earnings—as an input for analysis and policy formulation. Income is very difficult to measure accurately. But the ministry of statistics has a national survey in the works that promises to close a glaring gap.
