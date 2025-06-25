All-India income survey: Let’s not miss this opportunity to get it right
The statistics ministry’s plan for an all-India household income survey could plug a glaring gap in national data. If hurdles that stalled past efforts are overcome, it could serve as a valuable policy input and help address poverty.
One big gap in India’s statistical coverage has been the absence of a national survey on household incomes. Despite multiple trials in the past, we have not been able to successfully carry out an all-India survey to assess how well Indian households are faring by this yardstick.