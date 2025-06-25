All-India income survey: Let’s not miss this opportunity to get it right

As for the masking of income, which is presumably a function of tax evasion, how secure people feel about parting with their personal data would be key. This may be a steeper task at the upper reaches of India’s pyramid. It also brings up another tricky aspect. For a sample to capture the country accurately, it must statistically represent every home—from the poorest to the wealthiest. How well this is achieved would shape the credibility of the survey’s findings.