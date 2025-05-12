Rajesh Shukla: It takes granular data to grasp Indian savings behaviour
SummaryLet granular data supplement macro numbers to feed policy. Indepth surveys can capture below-the-radar information at lower income levels and help craft strategies to serve India’s agenda of financial inclusion.
Understanding household saving behaviour is essential to evaluate a country’s financial resilience and potential for inclusive growth. Savings not only provide a safety net for individuals, but also fuel investment and stabilize consumption—vital functions in an emerging economy like India.