Rajesh Shukla: It takes granular data to grasp Indian savings behaviour

One of the survey’s most telling insights is that household expenditure is more evenly distributed than income. Core consumption needs—housing, food, education and healthcare—are largely universal across socioeconomic classes. As a result, low-income households are compelled to stretch their limited earnings to meet the same essential needs as wealthier groups, leaving little to no room for savings. This divergence between income and consumption is largely invisible in macro-level financial statistics, but is clearly captured in household surveys.