Household survey: Fresh light on India’s consumption conundrum
Summary
- The broad picture indicates that consumption is recovering but will continue to play second fiddle to capex in 2024-25 too.
There has been a huge divergence in India among observers on the state of consumption in general and the health of rural demand in particular. Not surprisingly, there is also a squabble over the appropriate letter of the alphabet to denote the shape of consumption demand. There has also been a discernible cleft between rural and urban areas, as also between goods and services, when it comes to the rates and patterns of private consumption demand growth.