Household survey: Fresh light on India’s consumption conundrum

Of the two Reserve Bank of India surveys on consumption, one focuses on consumers’ perceptions of current conditions and the other on their outlook for the future. The latest survey shows that consumer confidence continued on its recovery path to a level of 95.1 in January 2024 from 92.2 in November 2023 (on this scale, 100 marks neutrality between optimism and pessimism). But what about their future outlook? As per the survey, households expect an improvement in general economic and employment conditions through the next one year. However, their confidence in future income conditions was a tad lower than in the previous round, following four successive rounds of improvement. Note that consumers being optimistic or pessimistic about the future is a matter of prediction and not of interpreting the current economic situation.