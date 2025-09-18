Relieve homebuyers in distress: Let banks bail them out
Homebuyers stuck with stalled projects are making IBC claims for relief—a path caught in a policy cleft. One way to help resolve such cases would be to have banks buy the investments of homebuyers in unfinished units to get construction back on track.
A Supreme Court order of 12 September has drawn the resolution of stressed housing projects into focus. The court made several suggestions on protecting the interests of homebuyers while resolving such cases. But there might be a case for considering other solutions too.