Relieve homebuyers in distress: Let banks bail them out

Plus, give these homebuyers the right of first refusal over these homes once they’re ready. If the creditors that own the SPV get control of the builder (or project), they could either make the SPV finish the job on its own or sell this vehicle to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) that may then try to get the homes built. If the ARC gets access to finance from a special window of the Centre for affordable and middle-income housing, perhaps cost overruns could be covered and home delivery enabled. The promises made to homeowners would get transferred along with the SPV.