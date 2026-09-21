Connecting India’s youth to global markets could vastly improve rural livelihoods—here's how

When we talk about exporting labour, we tend to have a particular kind of Indian in mind. He or she is usually highly educated, professionally trained and employed in an industry such as information technology, medicine or engineering, or a low-skilled worker going to West Asia.
When we talk about exporting labour, we tend to have a particular kind of Indian in mind. He or she is usually highly educated, professionally trained and employed in an industry such as information technology, medicine or engineering, or a low-skilled worker going to West Asia.
The Brics declaration opens a large labour-market opportunity, extending far beyond the relatively small pool of Indians with specialised qualifications.
The Brics declaration opens a large labour-market opportunity, extending far beyond the relatively small pool of Indians with specialised qualifications.
Much of the world is ageing, and the need for people who can provide care for the elderly, work in mines and factories, operate cranes and perform skilled trades such as plumbing or electrical work will increase. These are the gaps a purposeful skills strategy could fill.
Market-specific skill gaps would need to be identified and training, certification, language and a range of other requirements would have to be met to make these skills exportable. While some of our recent trade agreements have opened the door for movement of skills, immigration can be politically sensitive in importing countries.
There is another model: connecting India’s youth to global markets without requiring them to move at all. Across rural India, communities produce agricultural and allied-sector goods, food products, handicrafts and a variety of other products. Some are already sold beyond local markets. Many more could be exported through e-commerce and other channels or embedded in global value chains.
Meeting the requirements of international buyers will require an improvement in quality, consistency, processing, packaging, certification and, most importantly, compliance with the standards of importing countries. This will require the development of tailored market-specific skilling programmes.
India can export the skill or it can export what the skill produces. Bringing a much larger part of India’s rural economy into global trade could make the benefits of globalization less concentrated, while also helping the economy adjust to a geopolitical upheaval.
There are macroeconomic reasons for taking this seriously. India’s external position can get uncomfortable if capital inflows weaken or its import bill rises. This macro vulnerability has surfaced repeatedly. With immigration facing resistance in some of our traditional markets, we can no longer take remittances for granted.
India, thus, needs export earnings that are broad-based and resilient to global shocks. This requires a structural expansion of export capacity rather than relying on a relatively narrow set of sectors and markets. Bringing rural India into the export economy could be part of that expansion.
Brics for the first time took up the concept of an ‘International Digital Platform for Remote Employment.’ The potential market extends well beyond the grouping. An ageing world, changing consumption patterns and reorganized global supply chains are creating demand in places beyond India’s traditional export destinations.
Another reason is employment and the sociopolitical challenge posed by the discontent among Gen Z. Demand for productive employment will rise with education levels among the rural youth. If commensurate opportunities are not available locally, the result could be increased migration.
India has been adding people to its workforce faster than it’s been creating sufficiently productive jobs for them. That is one reason the economy’s structural transformation is incomplete, with a large share of the population still dependent on agriculture.
A person can be under-employed on a family farm without earning much or generating much economic value. If this rural worker could acquire a skill that commands a significantly higher wage in labour markets abroad, it could be a route to economic mobility. Similarly, farmers or artisans improving the quality of their produce sufficiently to enter the global supply chain is another.
Development needn’t mean that everyone must leave the village for a large Indian city. Some may move to where global demand is; others could serve that demand from where they live right in their villages.
Then there is the geopolitical argument. India currently has low leverage with its trade partners, leaving us vulnerable amid geo-economic fragmentation and weaponization of trade and critical supplies. Deepening trade ties can help reduce this vulnerability.
The difficulty is knowing where to begin. There is no shortage of programmes to train people and offer rural livelihoods. But for these programmes to deliver, the first step should be to map what rural India already has, both in skills and products; identify skill shortages and demand by export destinations, and understand the standards, quality specifications and other requirements there. This should then inform structured training programmes for exportable skills and products.
Global markets are diverse, as each country and region has its own requirements. A digital platform on its own will not enhance livelihoods. We need coordination, training and pilot projects. Strong knowledge about market-specific requirements and links to training and research institutes will be key to improving rural livelihoods.
The authors are, respectively, senior fellow (consultant) and professor, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.