How accurate is the online speculation on Credit Suisse?
- Credit default swap (CDS) prices for Credit Suisse have risen of late, indicating a perception of increased risk.
There is information and there is disinformation. While the latter might not immediately be recognized as such, hindsight makes clear its identity, and could result in penalties for those who produce and spread it around. But there is yet another category of information which could be as damaging as misinformation but would, in most cases, stay clear of culpability: speculative information.