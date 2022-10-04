How accurate is the online speculation on Credit Suisse?

A spate of scandals had hit Credit Suisse in the recent past. The one that led to purging of the top management was spying on senior staff. While the then CEO was not directly held responsible, he had to carry the can for allowing it to happen on his watch. Before that there was a money-laundering operation run through the bank by Bulgarian drug gangs. In October 2021, the bank was fined some $475 million for a Mozambique tuna bonds scam, in which some bank officials turned a blind eye to a bond issuance, supposedly for buying fishing boats, on claimed fish catches several times as large as Mozambique’s actual levels, being used to buy marine defence vessels. Credit Suisse lost serious money in the Archegos Capital scandal, in which the bank financed high-risk derivatives trade by a private office, and in the Greensill Capital debacle, in which a supply chain financing company that created unsustainable levels of debt collapsed under that debt burden. The proclivity of Credit Suisse bankers to venture into such risky lending told a tale of poor risk culture and lax supervision within the bank.