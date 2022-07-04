How AI and advanced analytics have begun transforming M&As

Merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions are frequently used by companies seeking value creation or enhancement of capabilities. According to a recent survey, 47% of chief financial officers (CFOs) across sectors are looking to M&As to drive growth in the current year. However, with accelerated deal activity come several challenges as well. M&As are high-risk activities, and so preserving value through their execution is critical. During the early part of deal planning, company executives often sign up for aggressive synergy targets, whereas achieving them can be far from straightforward.

